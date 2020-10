Duluth Holdings Announces Grand Opening of its 65th Store in Florence, Kentucky

/EIN News/ -- MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s casual wear, workwear and accessories, today announced the Grand Opening of its 65th store in Florence, Kentucky. The Florence store is located at 390 Meijer Drive, Florence, KY 41042.



“We are excited to open a Duluth Trading store to serve our customers in northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati metropolitan area,” said Steve Schlecht, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Duluth Trading. “We welcome our loyal customers to shop in a variety of ways – in-store, curbside and online—to experience our innovative solution-based apparel for men and women.”

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a growing lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and our products are sold exclusively through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at www.duluthtrading.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Donni Case (310) 622-8224

Margaret Boyce (310) 622-8247

Duluth@finprofiles.com