Former Chief Medical Officer and Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Jeffrey Runge, Appointed to Aditxt Board of Directors

Mountain View, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Jeffrey Runge, MD, FACEP, to the Company’s Board of Directors effective as of July 16, 2020. Dr. Runge will be an independent director in accordance with the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Dr. Runge has over 35-years of clinical, research, leadership, and administrative experience, as well as being a board-certified physician in emergency medicine. Most notably, from 2001-2005 Dr. Runge served as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) first Chief Medical Officer and Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs, where he led the reorganization of biodefense operations into a new Office of Health Affairs.

Amro Albanna, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, stated, “Aditxt is pleased to welcome Dr. Jeffrey Runge as our newest board director. Jeff has a long history of innovation, leadership, and success developing impactful strategies, programs and policies in the public, institutional healthcare, and private sectors. His expertise spans the fields of homeland defense, threat mitigation and prevention, medical preparedness, regulatory framework, and medical services delivery. His experience as a creator and developer of regulation as Chief Medical Officer of a newly formed governmental agency will provide tremendous guidance and assistance to Aditxt as we embark on the next stages of our growth.”

Prior to his tenure at DHS, Dr. Runge served as the Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at the U.S. Department of Transportation from 2001 – 2005. Under his leadership as head of these two government agencies Dr. Runge was responsible for over 1000 employees and contractors. Until 2001 he practiced and taught in North Carolina’s busiest emergency department and trauma center, while performing research in injury prevention, trauma care, and emergency service delivery.



Dr. Runge is a 1977 graduate of the University of the South, Sewanee, TN, and received his medical degree from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1981. He has been honored by both institutions in recent years as a Distinguished Alumnus. Dr. Runge is board certified in Emergency Medicine and has published over 60 articles in the medical literature in the fields of emergency medicine, traffic injury control and medical preparedness. He has testified 25 times before the United States Congress and various state legislatures on highway safety and homeland security issues.

Aditxt is developing technologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming. The immune monitoring technology is designed to provide a personalized comprehensive profile of the immune system. The immune reprogramming technology is currently at the pre-clinical stage and is designed to retrain the immune system to induce tolerance with an objective of addressing rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. For more information, please visit: www.aditxt.com

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company’s ongoing and planned product development; the Company’s intellectual property position; the Company’s ability to develop commercial functions; expectations regarding product launch and revenue; the Company’s results of operations, cash needs, spending, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth and strategies; the industry in which the Company operates; and the trends that may affect the industry or the Company. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s prospectus, dated September 1, 2020, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under File No. 333-248491, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



