Angola vows to crack down on excessive consumption of alcoholic beverages

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 1 - Angolan government is increasing efforts to reduce the excessive use of alcoholic drinks in the country.,

The move follows the meeting of Cabinet Council held Wednesday, which discussed a draft Law on Regime of Access and Consumption of Alcoholic Drinks.

The ordinary session, chaired by the head of state, João Lourenço, analysed the document that lays down the legal regime for the provision, sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages in public places.

With this legal document, the government is seeking to protect the health of citizens by reducing the consumption of alcoholic beverages.

The law proposal to be forwarded to National Assembly for approval, covers pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Alcohol abuse and alcoholism within a family is a problem that can destroy relationships, leading to domestic violence, child maltreatment, as well as road and work accidents.

The session also approved a diploma establishing the general regime for access and use of residences built with public funds, which integrate the real estate heritage of the State.

The document defines that all resident nationals and foreigners, over 18 years of age, who have never benefited from housing built with public funds, are eligible for housing.

This includes spouses and those living in the condition of recognised non-marital partnership.

The Cabinet Council meeting recommended that the fight against the invasion of properties and the vandalism of property should involve the whole of Angolan society, with stress to the Central and Local Administrative Authorities of the State, the National Police and others, with priority always being given to measures to prevent invasions and vandalism.

The session also approved the Presidential Decree that creates the Government Stationary, a diploma that defines the rules for its proper use, as well as the procedures necessary to ensure the standardization of the Executive's visual identity.

The instrument also regulates the use of the National Insignia and Government Logo in official documents and harmonises the stationary in use in the different Public Administration Bodies and Services.