Emirex Exchange Receives Investment from Alpha Sigma Capital

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund investing in emerging cryptocurrencies and blockchain companies invested in the Emirex Exchange this week. Enzo Villani, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Sigma Capital and strategist for crypto and traditional exchanges such as OKEx and Nasdaq was appointed to the Emirex Advisory Board.

Founded in 2019, Emirex exchange operates in the Middle East and Asian markets with headquarters in Dubai. The company's mission is to develop infrastructure that creates a new digital economy linking these markets with Africa, Europe, and eventually the United States.



The exchange has grown to over 100,000 registered users with over 30,000 active traders from around the world. There over 150,000 subscribers among social networks and over 50 trading pairs listed and available on the exchange.



Kirill Mishanin, CSO of Emirex commented, “Alpha Sigma Capital’s partnership with Emriex comes at a key time for the company. Emirex has entered a new strategic growth phase of bringing VCs, Angel Investors, and strategic partners to the MENA market that requires leadership with extensive blockchain development experience. In order to continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead, and continue our DeFi growth in the MENA region, we are very pleased to have attracted Enzo Villani as a key strategic advisor.”



“Emirex’s leadership and the team have extensive experience in enterprise technology, blockchain, and financial markets. We’re excited to be aligned with our partners in the MENA region and plan to leverage our exchange experience to realize the vision and deliver for our customers.”, commented Enzo Villani, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Alpha Sigma Capital.



Emirex Expansion



Currently, Emirex is on the last step before the launch of DeFi aggregator platform EmiFlex which combines multiple DeFi solutions, including loans, borrowing, staking, decentralized exchange, insurance, and mining and allows users to get maximum results in a few simple steps.

EmiFlex benefits:



Provides its users with one the highest interest rates on the market

Combination of the most profitable DeFi services

Adaptive and automated management system based on a decentralized approach

Moreover, a part of the Emirex team takes an active part in the decentralised community developing an AMM DEX EmiSwap. EmiSwap is a fork of the Mooniswap decentralized exchange and was created in order to solve the current problems of the DeFi industry. EmiSwap is an open-source project with decentralized governance and several internal coins - ESW and ESD.



ESW - is a governance and voting token, that gives the right to receive a share of trading fees in proportion to the share of ownership and rights to participate in the voting procedure.

ESD - is a token that gives rights to receive assets in the basket of the yield pool denominated in DAI in proportion to the share of ESW token ownership.

About Emirex



Emirex exchange operates in the Middle East and Asian markets with headquarters in Dubai. In a broader sense, the company's mission is to develop infrastructure that creates a new digital economy linking these markets with Africa and Europe.

About Alpha Sigma Capital



Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC) is an investment fund focused on emerging blockchain companies that are successfully building their user-base, demonstrating real-world uses for their decentralized ecosystems, and moving blockchain technology towards mass-adoption. ASC is focused on companies leveraging blockchain technology to provide value-add in areas such as fintech, AI, supply chain, and healthcare.

