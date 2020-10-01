Breakfast Club of Canada partners with Walmart to ensure students start their school day with a healthy breakfast

/EIN News/ -- • 1 in 3 children in Canada start school on an empty stomach

• Walmart Canada kicks off campaign with $1 million donation

MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breakfast Club of Canada is partnering with Walmart Canada on their annual fundraising campaign to raise money for school and community breakfast programs. Walmart is inviting its associates and customers to participate in this year’s campaign from October 1 to October 23 by donating at the checkout and Walmart.ca.

In these changing times, the Club and its partners maintain their focus on protecting children’s well-being and health along with like-minded organizations and schools. As 1 in 3 children start school on an empty stomach, donations are needed now more than ever. Breakfast Club of Canada will continue to enable children to thrive and help them develop healthy eating habits, no matter where they are.

To demonstrate how they truly believe every single child should have access to a healthy breakfast, Walmart Canada is kicking off this year’s campaign with a $1 million donation to the Club. It includes:

A corporate match of in-store customer donations, up to a maximum of $820,000

$180,000 to support the growing need for breakfast programs due to the pandemic

“The Club is lucky to be supported by partners who understand the importance of what we do for children,” said Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager at Breakfast Club of Canada. “Students need so many things to be able to focus on their learning, a healthy breakfast being an important part. We can always count on Walmart for their continued support and, through our annual fundraising campaigns, we’ve been able to reach hundreds of thousands of children in schools across the country.”

“Making nutritious food accessible to children is part of our commitment to fight hunger and food insecurity and to help families live better,” said Nabeela Ixtabalan, Executive Vice President, People and Corporate Affairs at Walmart Canada. “Funds raised through our Breakfast Club of Canada campaign will provide support and much-needed resources for school and community breakfast programs to help ensure students are fueled to learn.”

For the past 18 years, Walmart Canada has worked with Breakfast Club of Canada, donating and raising more than $50 million. This partnership has greatly contributed to enable the Club and its network of 1,887 schools across the country to feed more than 257,000 students each day.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance, the Club provides much more than breakfast: its approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development using an optimal formula adapted to local needs. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 257,000 children and youth in 1,887 schools across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. #StopChildHunger #FeedKidsNow #BackToSchool2020.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 90,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

