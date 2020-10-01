New Book Highlights the Political-Economic Reality of The United States and the Importance of Voting for Every American

Author M.G. Montpelier conveys how the coming election is about the return of truth, integrity and fairness in ‘Every Vote Matters’

/EIN News/ -- EPSOM, New Hamp., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the 2020 political election rapidly approaching, M.G. Montpelier’s newly released book, “Every Vote Matters: Essays on a Surplus People Left Behind,” is more relevant than ever. The book is a narrative focusing on the political-economic reality of what, how and why “We the People” of America are experiencing today. Montpelier dives deep into the nation’s struggle with power and privilege that a “surplus” of people endure in their everyday lives. The author emphasizes the importance of America's future and how this coming election will play a huge role for a better future.



In the book, the author illustrates that to make the future of America improve, a future America needs to have the following: a future free from state-sponsored poverty, free from political corruption, free from racial injustice, voter suppression and xenophobic political divide. Readers will see throughout the book that the coming election is about the return to truth, integrity and fairness to a people of liberty in a restored constitutional democracy “of the people, by the people, for the people.”



Montpelier stresses the significance of voting, which can be seen in an excerpt from his new book, “Every Vote Matters:”



“There stands a

Great Democracy



Betrayed and Abandoned



Destitute In the Shambles



Of “Trickle-Down” Collapse,

First they came for the labor unions;

Then they came for our jobs and pensions;

Then they came after our cherished freedoms;

Then they came for the surplus left behind;

Then.

As evil enveloped the land,

All that remained were

Silence, Servitude, and Darkness.



By the end of “Every Vote Matters,” readers will grasp what is at stake for the future of an America of freedom, equality and justice for all generations to come. Ultimately, the book focuses on the vitality of voting and how every vote does and will always matter for a better America.



I hear above

The din of battle for

The Soul of America

The cry of the

American Spirit:

“FEAR NOT AMERICA,

The Light of a New Dawn

Beckons to Brighten

Your Tomorrow!”

“Every Vote Matters: Essays on a Surplus People Left Behind”

By M.G. Montpelier

ISBN: 978-1-7166-9872-9 (softcover); 978-1-7166-9871-2 (eBook)

Available at LULU, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

M.G. Montpelier is a father and grandfather, Eagle Scout, teacher, genealogist, trekker, retired Federal officer and Charter Member of the New Hampshire-Canadian Trade Council. He is a graduate of Paul Smith’s College and the State University of New York at Plattsburgh and author of “This American Moment” (Lulu, 2016) and “Bring Light into The Darkness” (Lulu, 2018).





