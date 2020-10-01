Civil Rights Reverend Dr. William Barber II to Keynote Facing Race National Conference Online

Presented by Race Forward, Facing Race, the nation's largest racial justice conference, moves online November 10-12

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading racial justice organization Race Forward today announced that civil rights leader, The Reverend Doctor William Barber II, will be delivering a keynote address at Facing Race: A National Conference, which will be held online for the first time in its history from November 10-12, 2020.

As the largest conference for multiracial justice movement-making in the country, Facing Race continues to serve as a unique, collaborative, and essential space for alliance building, issue-framing, and advancing solutions during this historic turning point in our nation’s history.

The Reverend Doctor William Barber II has been a leading voice for racial justice. As the architect of the Moral Mondays protests in North Carolina beginning in 2013, he inspired actions across the country for a principled public policy agenda centering on the needs of poor people and people of color.

“History shows us the way forward,” says Rev. Dr. Barber, who is the President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and the Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign. “When people have come together and taken care of one another as we travel along the way, we have been able to move this country in a moral direction.

“We are profoundly honored to host the Rev. Dr. Barber. He has been the voice of hope for our surging national movement for racial justice,” said Race Forward President Glenn Harris. “His vision of a Third Reconstruction rooted in peace through justice has laid the groundwork for the movement we see now. We couldn’t imagine anyone better to hear from on how to navigate through these troubled times.”

In its online form, Facing Race will present inspiring speakers, workshops, film screenings, and networking opportunities. Panels and breakout sessions led by community leaders from across the country on a wide array of key issues will focus on four key tracks:

Arts, Media, & Culture

Organizing and Advocacy

Inclusive Democracy

Racial Identities and Innovation

Since Facing Race was created in 2004, Race Forward has held the national conference in cities around the country, working together with local racial justice leaders to lift up regional history and current challenges faced by communities of color. Previous speakers have included Tarana Burke, Alicia Garza, Roxane Gay, Hari Kondabolu, Maria Teresa Kumar, Van Jones, and W. Kamau Bell.

Highlights from previous conferences can be found via reporting from Colorlines, the country’s leading news site for racial justice, published by Race Forward. Highlight videos of past Facing Race keynotes and presentations can be found here, and here. For the latest updates on Facing Race 2020, follow @RaceForward on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #FacingRace.

To register and find more information, visit: https://facingrace.raceforward.org/.

Founded in 1981, Race Forward imagines a just, multiracial, democratic society, free from oppression and exploitation, in which people of color thrive with power and purpose. Race Forward catalyzes movement building for racial justice. In partnership with communities, organizations, and sectors, we build strategies to advance racial justice in our policies, institutions, and culture.

Race Forward is home to the Government Alliance on Race and Equity (GARE), a national network of government working to achieve racial equity and advance opportunities for all. Race Forward publishes the leading racial justice daily news site, Colorlines, and presents Facing Race, the country’s largest multiracial conference on racial justice.

