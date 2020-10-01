BTSE.com Launches Brave New Coin’s DeFi Index - Perpetual Swap with Leverage Trading for DeFi Exposure

As part of the BNC/BTSE expanded partnership,the BNC-BTSE DeFi Index launch is the first of a series of innovative derivatives products to launch on BTSE this year

/EIN News/ -- Auckland, New Zealand , Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Digital asset data infrastructure company Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) today announced the rollout of its long-awaited DeFi index, and made available on BTSE as a perpetual swap contract. BTSE is a fast-growing, multi-currency spot and futures trading platform launched in 2018 by Jonathan Leong, a serial technology entrepreneur and a serial coder with significant experience and expertise in crypto-centric ecosystems, and Brian Wong, with more than 10 years’ experience in trading and financial technologies.

Today’s launch of the BNC-BTSE DeFi Index represents the first of five innovative perpetual swap derivative products to go live by the end of 2020.

As Decentralized Finance (“DeFi”) products see exponential growth in trading volume, Brave New Coin’s DeFi index on BTSE’s world-class exchange represents a convenient way for market participants to long or short existing developments within DeFi globally.

“Our goal has always been to create innovative and convenient services for our growing client base. With the high demand of DeFi products, we were attracted to BNC's DeFi index as it represents a strong methodology that offers longevity,” said Jonathan Leong, CEO of BTSE.

Cryptocurrency exchanges have faced challenges in keeping up with new DeFi tokens and innovation, often listing assets that are brand new, unaudited and largely illiquid. This causes chaos in the markets on the first few days and weeks of trading, while bugs in smart contracts are identified and a healthy market structure is created. An index-based product allows speculators to take a position on the whole trend and to avoid the pitfalls of rushing into any single speculative new asset.



“When we signed our expanded partnership with BTSE three months ago, we knew the DeFi index that was in production would be the ‘first cab off the rank.’ The market demand for sophisticated and well-designed products giving exposure to this sub-sector is truly exponential,” said Fran Strajnar, Co-Founder and Chairman of Brave New Coin. “Our aim was to design a solid methodology with sufficient transparency to be replicated and understood, and better longevity than the current DeFi indices that were recently rushed to market by various conflicted exchange operators. We are very pleased and excited to see our DeFi index power perpetual swaps on BTSE and, as they aim to cater to institutional traders, we believe this product will be well received.”

“At BTSE, we fully take into account the importance of safe product design when it comes to derivatives,” said Brian Wong, CPO of BTSE. “By partnering with Brave New Coin, we give our users more transparency in the benchmark methodology and instrument design process as well as a greatly expedited product roadmap. It’s our goal to bring the best practices of capital markets into the DeFi space, thus attracting new institutions who wouldn’t trade anywhere with vague rules.”

The BNC-BTSE DeFi Index methodology is available on both the BNC website and BTSE website.

Brave New Coin’s third-generation (“V3”) crypto index infrastructure has been in high demand since its launch in early 2020 from companies including BTSE, the Toronto Futures Options and Swaps Exchange (tFOSE), Leverj.io and 3-4 major brands before 2020 concludes. BNC provides data and index solutions for several partners including Refinitiv, Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, and many more. When you ask Amazon’s Alexa for the price of any cryptocurrency, her answer comes from Brave New Coin’s data engine.





About Brave New Coin

Brave New Coin (https://bravenewcoin.com/) (BNC) is a Financial Data Infrastructure company focused on the blockchain and cryptographic assets industry. Founded in 2014, BNC provides benchmark administration services and infrastructure as well as data, analysis and research to a global network of market participants. Brave New Coin supplies spot-pricing, index solutions, research and news both aggregate and proprietary, via partners such as Amazon Alexa, Dow Jones Factiva, NASDAQ, Refinitv, RapidAPI and dozens more. The company’s experience and expertise make us the leading provider of standard and non-standard institutional grade, highly compliant, data solutions.

About BTSE

BTSE is a financial technology company that empowers users to take control of their financial freedom by offering a simple and secure way to trade digital assets. As part of a suite of financial services designed to introduce innovative digital assets to the traditional finance landscape, BTSE’s developments include spot and derivatives trading, OTC, lending services, and the BTSE Elite membership which features the BTSE Debit Card.

Media Contact: Transform Group, bnc@transformgroup.com Company Contact: Fran Strajnar, fran@bravenewcoin.com