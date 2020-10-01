ExlService Holdings, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExlService Holdings, Inc. (“EXL”) (NASDAQ: EXLS), a leading operations management and analytics company, will announce financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, October 29, 2020 before the market opens, and will hold a conference call that morning at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s operating and financial results.



The conference call will be available live via the internet by accessing the investor relations section of EXL’s website at https://ir.exlservice.com, where the accompanying investor-friendly spreadsheet of historical operating and financial data can also be accessed. Please go to the website at least fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To listen to the conference call via phone, please dial 1-(877) 303-6384 for US participants or 1-(224) 357-2191 for international participants and an operator will assist you. For those who cannot access the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the EXL website (www.exlservice.com).

About ExlService Holdings, Inc.

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. Our delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Digital EXLerator Framework™, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, we look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. Headquartered in New York, New York, EXL has more than 31,600 professionals in locations throughout the United States, Europe, Asia (primarily India and Philippines), South America, Australia and South Africa. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Contact:

Steven N. Barlow

Vice President, Investor Relations

ExlService Holdings, Inc.

320 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10022

917-596-7684

ir@exlservice.com