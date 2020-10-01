Bulletproof Vest Market 2020 Global Key Players, Share, Trends, Industry Size and Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

INFO

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bulletproof Vest Industry

Description

Global Bulletproof Vest Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bulletproof Vest industry.

A bulletproof vest, also known as a bullet-resistant vest or ballistic vest is a type of personal protective equipment. It is used by the military, law enforcement personals, and many times by civilians as a protective cover against bullets and shrapnel from explosions. Soft bulletproof vests weigh less and provide protection against small-caliber handguns. Hard bulletproof vests are used in combat, high-risk tactical missions, and hostage rescue missions.

The soft vest is made of different layers of woven and laminated fibers that protect soldiers, security guards from shotgun, small caliber hand gun, and explosives. Ballistic plates are often inserted inside the soft vests. In addition, metal plates can be used with soft vests, thereby providing extra protection against rifles and knife stabbing. These vests use different layers of strong fibers that bends bullet, spreading its force over a wider portion of the fiber thus growing the bullet into a dish shape.

In 2015, soft vest segment dominated the market size and will continue to lead the market over the forecast period with maximum market size. Soft bulletproof vests are flexible, easier to wear, and lighter than the hard vests. While soft bulletproof vests cannot stop very high-velocity bullets, they can stop slower bullets such as .45ACP, 00 Buckshot, .40S&W, and the other types of bullets fired up to 1,500 ft. per second. They are widely used by law enforcement agencies and civilians, which will contribute to this segment’s growth until the end of 2025.

In terms of geographical regions, North America accounted for the majority of market shares and will continue to lead the market during the forecast period. The US is the highest revenue generating country in the region as the US House of Representatives allocated a defense budget of USD 585 billion through the National Defense Authorization Act in 2015. The sharp rise in the defense budget of the US will lead to the increased demand for bulletproof vests in the region.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bulletproof Vest as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* PBE

* BAE Systems

* Safariland

* Australian Defence Apparel

* ArmorSource

* Survitec Group Limited

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Bulletproof Vest market

* Soft Vest

* Hard Vest

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Highlights of the Global Bulletproof Vest Market

Historical and current scenario

Trends and developments

Market forecast

Price analysis and forecast

Porter’s five forces analysis

SWOT analysis

Value chain analysis

