The Major Keys To YouTube SEO Are Here For The Taking

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouTube SEO is on the rise. Since YouTube is essentially a video search engine (and the world’s second-largest search engine in general), a lot of YouTubers are now starting to realize that they need to perfect their SEO technique in order to get discovered on the platform. Fortunately for them, YouTube SEO isn’t rocket science and can be learned fairly quickly. There are also plenty of YouTube SEO tools available out there.YouTube SEO practices are just like any other search engine’s SEO practices. It’s all about using the right keywords in the right places. To find the best keywords, A YouTuber needs to perform a decent youtube keyword research . In this process, the YouTuber will usually go to the search engine itself and type in their desired keyword to see what combinations people are actually looking for on the platform. Then, YouTubers turn to YouTube SEO tools (such as TuBeast) to find which keywords they should target. The goal is to find a high search volume and low competition score keyword to target in their videos because those keywords would be easiest to rank for.The next thing YouTubers have to do is to publish “high retention videos”. These videos are of high quality, engaging videos that keep users logged in to the platform and watching. Meaning, succeeding on YouTube is no longer just about views and subscriber counts - it’s about how long people are actually watching your content. You can improve your audience retention by posting great content as well as using playlists, elements such as cards and end screens and by optimizing your content so that people can’t help but watch it.There are other indicators that inform YouTube when a video is of high quality and should be promoted on the platform. Comments are a great example. When somebody comments on your video and starts a conversation, YouTube sees your video as more engaging. Commenting is even referred to as “engagement” a lot of that time for that reason. The more people interact with your content - whether they leave a comment, “like” your video (or “dislike” it) and subscribe to your channel after or while watching your video - the better your chances are to rank better on the platform’s search engine and on other feature pages like the home page and the recommendations section.Another important thing to remember about video relevancy and engagement is the video’s meta tags. The meta tags are your video’s title, description and tags. If you don’t remember to use your keywords in your meta tags, neither YouTube’s algorithms nor your audience will want to watch your videos because they’ll deem them as irrelevant to what they’re looking for. You can create the best content in the world, but if you don’t use your keywords in your meta tags - nobody will find you videos, ever.Fortunately, there are ways to find and craft video meta tags like professionals, even if you’re just starting out on the platform. Tools like TuBeast.com make finding the right keywords and carefully inserting them into the video meta tags that much easier. At the click of a mouse, you can find the best titles, descriptions and tags to use with this tool.