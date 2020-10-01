admedicum Business for Patients Announce Expansion into the Netherlands and Strengthening of its Leadership Team

COLOGNE, Germany, October 01, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- admedicum Business for Patients, a patient engagement expert consulting company, today announced its strategic expansion into the Netherlands and strengthening its leadership team. Watch the video announcement here.

Dr. Roger Legtenberg, one of our International Expert Partners will join our Leadership Team as Senior Partner & Head of Benelux Region from October 1st, 2020. He will be primarily responsible for building the company footprint in the Netherlands and Belgium as well as contributing to our strategic positioning in clinical drug development.

Roger Legtenberg is a senior executive with a strong track record of more than 20 years in patient-focused drug development, of which 9 years as former CEO of PSR Orphan Experts (now part of Ergomed plc). Most recently and currently he holds senior positions in consultancy, biotech and medtech companies.

“It is a major advancement in the development of the company to be able to announce Roger Legtenberg joining the Leadership Team of admedicum Business for Patients and thereby expanding our geographical spread in Europe,” said Dr. Andreas Reimann and Philipp von Gallwitz, Co-Founders & Managing Partners, ”Roger has been instrumental to further optimizing our full suite of clinical trial related patient engagement offerings. His enthusiasm, drive and credibility are motivating for our entire team to work even harder on making patient-focused drug development become business as usual.”

“I am excited and proud to join the Leadership Team to further accelerate the European expansion with a very passionate team that goes above and beyond with regard to patient participation in research and development,” said Roger Legtenberg, “I strongly believe that listening to patients, learning from patients and co-creating with patients is key to further embed true patient engagement at all stages of the drug development cycle to get effective treatments faster to patients.”

About admedicum Business for Patients At admedicum Business for Patients, patient engagement is our core business. Our vision is to make the patient-industry collaboration business as usual by integrating the patient view as an equal stakeholder next to physicians and payers in Europe. We are experts in designing, enabling and executing patient-focused activities in your day-to-day practice. European-wide or locally. Whether you need a deeper understanding of the patient journey, finding the right patient experts, establishing patient advisory boards, or assistance in clinical trial recruitment: We create value for both patients and companies by bringing them together at the right time and place. admedicum Business for Patients was established in 2016 and are currently operating throughout Europe and the USA.

