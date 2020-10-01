Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse Offense: 2000 Block of Savannah Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse offense that occurred on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, in the 2000 block of Savannah Street, Southeast.

 

At approximately 12:35 pm, the suspect approached the female victim, inside of a building, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim with the intention of committing a sexual act. The suspect fled the scene but was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 42 year-old Lavelle James, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault With Intent to Commit First Degree Sexual Abuse.

 

 

