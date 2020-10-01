Learn to overcome cycles of debilitating anxiety and depression with ‘Fight Back’

Author Mike Oglesbee offers discoveries he learned from his own journey with anxiety and depression in his new book

/EIN News/ -- SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author and founder of Maximized Mind Hypnotherapy & Coaching, Mike Oglesbee, shares his approach to eliminate debilitating cycles of anxiety and depression from people’s lives in his new self-help book “Fight Back: End the Cycles of Anxiety and Depression” (published by Balboa Press).

The book is intended to equip readers with the knowledge they need to help them understand what anxiety and depression are, how the mind works to create them, and how to change the mind to create a new response. Second, the book discusses how readers can begin to lay a new foundation in their mind and life to support a higher level of thinking and processing to start creating new experiences in life. Lastly, it teaches reader the tools and techniques they can use to stop recurring cycles of anxiety and depression.

Oglesbee hopes his book gives readers “Knowledge and understanding about these conditions of anxiety and depression, self-empowerment, and practical tools and techniques they can easily implement in their lives to eliminate recurring cycles of anxiety and depression.”

“Fight Back” is available for purchase online on Balboa Press’ website at: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/803982-fight-back and the author’s website:

www.MikeOglesbee.com.

“Fight Back”

By Mike Oglesbee

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 176 pages | ISBN 9781982246471

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 176 pages | ISBN 9781982246457

E-Book | 176 pages | ISBN 9781982246464

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Mike Oglesbee founded Maximized Mind Hypnotherapy & Coaching in 2011, through which he helps others overcome anxiety and depression using both alternative and traditional healing modalities like hypnotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming, life coaching, and behavior modification, among others. Having overcome lifelong anxiety and depression himself using the teachings in “Fight Back,” Oglesbee is passionate about guiding others to harness their personal power and create the life they desire to live. Oglesbee earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Phoenix and his master’s degree from Trident International University. He currently resides in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

