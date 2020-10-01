Elle Cristal returns to the literary limelight with ‘Call to Athena’

New collection of stories about Greek and Roman myths inspires readers to discover their own special talents and share them with the world

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elle Cristal has observed that today’s children are enamored by superheroes and their powers. She wanted to put out a book to help them explore their own natural abilities and this inspired her to release her second publication titled “Call to Athena” (published by Balboa Press).

The book is a collection of fascinating tales about Greek and Roman gods and goddesses that aims to encourage children to discover and celebrate their own special gifts. It introduces several deities or Olympians who had lived thousands of years ago, before the modern-day superheroes such as Superman, Batman or Wonder Woman. As children learn about each character’s special traits and expertise, they also get to discover their own special talents and skills.

“Just like the gods and goddesses have inherited special domains in ancient Greece, this book allows us to decipher where we are capable of assisting each other in the world,” the author states. “This book is different from other books as it contains unique poetry, songs and guided meditations to inspire children to look deeper and explore their gifts.”

“Call to Athena” will appeal to children easily as it speaks to young readers in a way that is educational and enjoyable. To get more details and purchase a copy of the book, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/808599-call-to-athena.

“Call to Athena”

By Elle Cristal

Softcover | 7.5 x 9.25in | 94 pages | ISBN 9781982244057

E-Book | 94 pages | ISBN 9781982244064

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Elle Cristal is an author, nutrition coach, poet/songwriter, manual therapist, and health coach. She is a certified healer and teacher in Asian studies and has trained with masters in a number of healing domains.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

