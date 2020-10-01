The Global Protein Inhibitors Market Size Will Recover And Grow At 9.78% CAGR To 2023

Global Protein Inhibitors Market, Forecast Market Size, 2019 – 2023, $ Billion

The Business Research Company’s Global Protein Inhibitors Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global protein inhibitors market size is expected to decline from $59.66 billion in 2019 to $56.97 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -4.5%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global protein inhibitors market size is then expected to recover and reach $75.37 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 9.78%.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune diseases is predicted to contribute to the protein inhibitors market growth. According to the World Health Organization, chronic diseases are expected to become the seventh leading cause of death globally, by the end of 2030.

According to the National Health Council’s report published in 2019, there were approximately 133 million Americans affected by chronic diseases, estimated to be 40% of the total population of the country. The number is expected to reach 157 million by 2020, with 87 million people having multiple conditions. Protein inhibitors are used for the treatment of these diseases due to fewer adverse effects and higher efficacy. Therefore, the increasing number of people with chronic diseases is anticipated to drive demand in the protein inhibitors market.

Companies in the protein inhibitors market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations to develop new drugs to meet the market demand. Strategic collaborations and partnership agreements help companies to expand their existing product portfolio and geographical presence.

For instance, in February 2020, Catalent Inc., a US-based provider of delivery technologies, drug manufacturing, gene therapies, biologics, and consumer healthcare products, announced a partnership agreement with Zumutor Biologics Inc., an immune-oncology company based in the USA, to manufacture ZM008, a monoclonal antibody targeting solid tumors. Moreover, in July 2018, Anima Biotech, a US-based biotechnology company, announced a partnership agreement with Eli Lilly and Company, a US-based pharmaceutical company, for the development and discovery of translation inhibitors of several protein targets using Anima Biotech’s translation control therapeutics platform.

The protein inhibitors market share consists of sales of protein inhibitors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the manufacturing of protein inhibitors. Protein synthesis inhibitors stop the development of cells by disrupting the process leading to the generation of new proteins. Protein inhibitors is a pharmaceutical drug that acts on the proteins (special target) in the body and finds applications in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and others.

