Book highlights the danger of drinking habit among adolescents and shows how to prevent this growing menace

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Drinking alcohol and binge pattern of drinking (consuming many drinks on an occasion) are becoming more prevalent among adolescents in all advanced countries. Binge drinking is a deadly pattern of excessive alcohol use that imposes a huge cost on the society- in terms of road accidents, violence, school drop outs, sexual assaults, addiction to other psychoactive substances, sexually transmitted diseases, heart disease, liver disease and even cancer,” Rameshwar N Bhardwaj Ph.D. states.

In “Underage Drinking: Risks of Disease and Injuries” (published by Trafford Publishing), he addresses the issue of alcohol use among adolescents and young people. This study is organized into five sections. The first section compiles evidence about the prevalence of alcohol use, particularly among young adults. This section also briefly discusses the consequences of episodic drinking. As there is a wide geographical variation in the proportion of alcohol-attributable deaths and disability adjusted life years (DALYs), section 2 presents data about alcohol use and alcohol related disorders by WHO regions and age groups. Regional variation in drinking pattern is tested by two-way ANOVA procedure. Section 3 estimates the factors that lead to alcohol-attributable fractions (AAFs). Section 4 deals with preventive policies to reduce the harmful use of alcohol and the alcohol-attributable health and social burden in a society. The study is concluded in Section 5.

“Alcohol and drug use is growing among adolescents and youth in economically affluent countries. A country’s future is at stake if its youth is not given proper attention and care,” Bhardwaj says. “Most subject matter on underage drinking is contained in public health reports that just highlight a broad picture. This book goes into more details into the issues of underage drinking and highlights the possible dangers of numerous diseases, road side fatalities, and of addiction to other harmful psychoactive substances.”

“Underage Drinking: Risks of Disease and Injuries” hopes to convey a message about the harmful effects of underage drinking through community networks and volunteer organizations. “Prevention of underage drinking requires parents, educational institutions, public health authorities, and community resources to play active role to control alcohol use in early stages of children’s life,” Bhardwaj concludes. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Underage-Drinking-Risks-Disease-Injuries/dp/1698701721/

Rameshwar N Bhardwaj earned a doctorate in Economics. He is a professor in George Brown College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.





