The Development Of Innovative, Customized Vascular Grafts Is Gaining Traction In The Global Vascular Grafts Market 2020

Global Vascular Grafts Market, Forecast Market Size, 2019 – 2023, $ Billion

The Business Research Company’s Global Vascular Grafts Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the vascular grafts market are increasingly investing in technological advances for the development of innovative vascular grafts, including customization of vascular grafts. For instance, RelayPro, a thoracic stent graft system recently launched by Terumo Aortic, is a low-profile device designed for patients with smaller access vessels in the treatment of thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR). It offers a broad range of diameters, lengths, tapers, and proximal configurations to the physicians. Both bare stent and non-bare stent (NBS) versions are available for this device and it can be customized to meet the patient’s specific anatomical needs.

The global vascular graft market size is expected to decline from $2.79 billion in 2019 to $2.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.98%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak that has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities resulting in operational challenges. The entire supply chain has been disrupted, impacting the market negatively. The global vascular graft market size is then expected to recover and reach $3.27 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.02%.

The rising prevalence of vascular diseases is driving the growth of the global vascular grafts market. According to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information in the US, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death in the world, and according to the American Heart Association (AHA), in 2018, the overall prevalence of myocardial infarction in the US was around 7.9 million per year, while the estimated annual incidence of a heart attack in the US is 720,000 new attacks and 335,000 recurrent attacks. According to a study by NHS Inform, a national health service of Scotland, every year around 20,000 coronary bypass grafts are carried out in England. Therefore, the high prevalence of vascular diseases is anticipated to drive the global vascular grafts market.

The vascular graft global market share consists of sales of vascular grafts and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture vascular grafts that are used to repair the diseased or blocked blood vessel during the surgical procedure called vascular grafting or vascular bypass. Vascular grafting is performed to bypass a partial or complete blockage in an artery by reconnecting the blood vessels. This process will improve the blood flow by redirecting blood from one area of the body to another. Vascular grafts are mainly used in the heart during coronary artery bypass and in legs to treat vascular disease.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Peripheral Vascular Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peripheral-vascular-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)

Cardiovascular Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-medical-lasers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change)

Cardiovascular Surgery Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cardiovascular-surgery-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report)



Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

