Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B203163
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/29/20, 2358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 65, Brookfield
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Steven Schaefer
AGE: 69
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/20 at approximately 2358 hours there was a report of a domestic assault that took place in the Town of Brookfield. Upon further investigation it was determined that an assault occurred but the offender, Steven Schaefer, had fled the scene. On 9/30/20 at approximately 1838 hours, Schaefer turned himself in at the Royalton Barracks where he was processed. He was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with $20,000 bail, conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division on October 1st, 2020 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/20, 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $20,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov