Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B203163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno                                        

STATION: Royalton Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/29/20, 2358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 65, Brookfield

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Steven Schaefer                                              

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/20 at approximately 2358 hours there was a report of a domestic assault that took place in the Town of Brookfield. Upon further investigation it was determined that an assault occurred but the offender, Steven Schaefer, had fled the scene. On 9/30/20 at approximately 1838 hours, Schaefer turned himself in at the Royalton Barracks where he was processed. He was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with $20,000 bail, conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division on October 1st, 2020 at 1230 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/20, 1230 hours          

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno Vermont State Police  B Troop - Royalton Barracks 2011 VT Route 107 Bethel, VT 05032 (802)234-9933 stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

