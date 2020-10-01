Royalton Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B203163

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/29/20, 2358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Rt 65, Brookfield

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Steven Schaefer

AGE: 69

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookfield, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/20 at approximately 2358 hours there was a report of a domestic assault that took place in the Town of Brookfield. Upon further investigation it was determined that an assault occurred but the offender, Steven Schaefer, had fled the scene. On 9/30/20 at approximately 1838 hours, Schaefer turned himself in at the Royalton Barracks where he was processed. He was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility with $20,000 bail, conditions and a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Orange County Criminal Division on October 1st, 2020 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/1/20, 1230 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $20,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

