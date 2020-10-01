Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement after the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit stayed a district court’s order that required straight-ticket voting in Texas, contrary to Texas law:

“I applaud the Fifth Circuit for putting the district court’s disruptive and lawless order on hold. The 2020 general election is already underway and election officials across the state have taken the necessary precautions to ensure safe voting. Last-minute changes to our voting process would do nothing but stir chaos and increase opportunities for voter fraud. I will not stand by when the integrity of our election process is threatened.”

Read a copy of the order here.