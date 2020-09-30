Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (15 bills)

  1. H.R. 8124 – Criminal Judicial Administration Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  2. H.R. 7718 – Pregnant Women In Custody (Rep. Bass – Judiciary)
  3. H.R. 8225 – Fight Notario Fraud Act of 2020 (Rep. Mucarsel-Powell – Judiciary)
  4. S. 2330 – Empowering Olympic, Paralympic, and Amateur Athletes Act of 2020 (Sen. Moran – Judiciary)
  5. H.R. 6813 – Promoting Alzheimer’s Awareness to Prevent Elder Abuse Act (Rep. Deutch – Judiciary)
  6. S. 3051 – America's Conservation Enhancement Act (Sen. Barrasso – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 5126 – DESCEND Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Graves (LA) – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 5068 – Women Who Worked on the Home Front World War II Memorial Act (Rep. Norton – Natural Resources)
  9. S. 3758 – A bill to amend the Klamath Basin Water Supply Enhancement Act of 2000 to make certain technical corrections (Sen. Merkley – Natural Resources)
  10. H.R. 5139 – Stop Sexual Assault and Harassment in Transportation Act, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  11. S. 2638 – Friendly Airports for Mothers Improvement Act (Sen. Duckworth – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  12. S. 4075 – RLF Act (Sen. Capito – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  13. H.R. 5912 – Expedited Delivery of Airport Infrastructure Act of 2020, as amended (Rep. Graves (MO) – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  14. H.R. 4470 – To rename the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Transportation and Infrastructure)
  15. S. 1982 – Save Our Seas 2.0 Act, as amended (Sen. Sullivan – Transportation and Infrastructure)
Possible Consideration of H.Res. 1153 - Condemning unwanted, unnecessary medical procedures on individuals without their full, informed consent (Rep. Jayapal – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of H.Res. 1154 - Condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes (Rep. Malinowski – Judiciary) (Subject to a Rule)

Possible Consideration of House Amendment to the Senate Amendments to H.R. 925 – Updated Heroes Act (Rep. Lowey – Appropriations)

The Rule provides for two hours of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.

Postponed Suspension (1 vote)

  1. H.R. 5572 – Family Support Services for Addiction Act of 2020 (Rep. Trone – Energy and Commerce)

