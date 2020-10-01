Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in a Sex Trafficking of Children Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division and Special Agents from Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Washington Field Office, Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, announce an arrest has been made in reference to a Sex Trafficking of Children offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

 

Between Tuesday, June 30, 2020 and Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the suspect knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, obtained, and maintained a relationship with a juvenile for commercial sex acts.

 

On Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 29 year-old Taiwan Marquese Williams, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Sex Trafficking of Children.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

###

 

