MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

September 21, 2020 to September 28, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, September 21, 2020, through Monday, September 28, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Ssaki Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-135-229

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Payne Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 20-135-524

A Ruger 10/22 .22 caliber rifle (pictured below) and a Glock 19 BB gun were recovered in the 4400 block of 3rd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Possession of a BB gun, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-135-576

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2300 block of 14th Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Kiwyon Maddox, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Cruelty to Animals. CCN: 20-135-621

A Crossman PFM16 4.5 caliber BB gun was recovered in the 700 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Vernon Anthony McKelvin, of Clinton, MD, for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 20-135-656

Wednesday, September 23, 2020

A Glock 45 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Howard Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-135-740

A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield .380 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of Mellon Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-135-819

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 18th Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-135-915

A Taurus 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of N Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Reginald Lamont Hackney, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-135-978

A Ruger LC9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 4th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Misty Marche Covington, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-135-979

A .357 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Antonio Reginald Bailey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-136-017

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Donte Jovan Carter, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-136-026

A Davis Industries D-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Ramos Madrid-Ibanez, of Morningside, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-136-057

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Shepherd Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Mondo Leon Brooks, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-136-062

A Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun and a Taurus Millennium PT111 Pro 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1500 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-136-094

Thursday, September 24, 2020

A Delton-Inc. DT1-15 5.56 caliber rifle, a Marlin 536-S 5.56 caliber rifle, and a Browning A-Bolt 5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1800 block of Kendall Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Shane Smith, of Northwest, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 20-136-504

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 4th Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Peggy Jo Kirby, of London, KY, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-136-542

A Hi-Point 4095 .40 caliber rifle (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of Benning Road, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Damon Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., and 35-year-old Alvin Ivan Brown, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Leaving After Colliding, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 20-136-637

A Glock 29 .10mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Parkwood Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Bernard Parker, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-136-780

A Sig Sauer P229 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of Falls Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Spain Willie, of Bowie, MD, for Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Gambling, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-136-798

A Mondial .22 caliber starter gun and two shotguns were recovered in the 2900 block of Otis Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-136-941

Friday, September 25, 2020

A Sarsilma ST45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Camden Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Ronald Bernard Kent, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-137-078

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Eric Figaroore, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device . CCN: 20-137-153

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Brandon Coleman, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Loaning Registration, Misuse of Temporary Tags. CCN: 20-137-170

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Anthony Gary, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Receiving/Possess a Firearm Having Serial Number Obliterated/Removed/Altered. CCN: 20-137-209