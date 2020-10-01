Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 9.30.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

LaDonna DiCamillo, 55, of Long Beach, has been appointed Southern California Regional Director at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. DiCamillo has been Regional Assistant Vice President of State Government Affairs at the BNSF Railway Company since 2014, where she was Director of State Government Affairs from 1999 to 2014. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of La Verne College of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,000. DiCamillo is registered without party preference.

Jamey Matalka, 39, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Risk Management and Project Controls at the California High-Speed Rail Authority. Matalka has been Assistant Chief Financial Officer at the California High-Speed Rail Authority since 2016. He was Principal Program Budget Analyst III for the Department of Finance from 2011 to 2016 and Corporations Examiner for the Department of Managed Health Care from 2006 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. Matalka is registered without party preference.

Michael S. Hartley, 53, of Madera, has been appointed to the Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists. Hartley has been President of Bedrock Engineering Inc. since 2008. He was Survey Manager at Michael Sutherland and Associates from 1991 to 2008. Hartley is a board member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and a corporate member of the California Land Surveyors Association. He is a member of the California State University, Fresno GME Advisory Council and the Geomatics Engineering Foundation. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Hartley is a Republican.

Wilfredo Sanchez, 47, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the Board of Professional Engineers, Land Surveyors, and Geologists. Sanchez has been Ranger Department Manager at Burning Man since 2001. He was Senior Architect at Apple Media Products from 2015 to 2018, Security Guard and Manager at High Rock Security from 2008 to 2013, Engineering Manager at Apple Server Solutions from 2005 to 2015 and Developer Community Manager at KnowNow, Inc from 2001 to 2002. He was Senior Software Engineer and Open Source Engineering Lead at Apple Core OS Group from 1997 to 2001, Software Engineer at Disney Online from 1996 to 1997 and Vice President at Agora Technology Group from 1994 to 1996. Sanchez is a member of the Apache Software Foundation, Python Software Foundation and Twisted Matrix Laboratories. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Sanchez is a Democrat.

Aleta R. Carpenter, 74, of Redding, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has served since 2016. Carpenter was Community Education Specialist II for the Public Health Department at the Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency from 2007 to 2012. She was a Lobbyist and Managing Partner at Carpenter, Snodgrass and Associates from 1982 to 2003. Carpenter is a board member of the California Heritage Youth Build Academy, the Women’s Fund of Shasta County, Shasta Environmental Alliance and Shasta County Tobacco Education Coalition. She is national vice president of American Women Artists and vice chair of Youth Violence Prevention Council/Youth Options. She earned a Master of Arts degree in communication studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Carpenter is a Democrat.

Carel M. Mountain, 61, of Fair Oaks, has been reappointed to the Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians, where she has served since 2018. Mountain has been Director of Nursing at Sacramento City College since 2016 and Adjunct Faculty at Pacific Union College since 1997. She was an on-line Instructor for the University of Phoenix from 2006 to 2019 and a Professor at Shasta College from 1997 to 2016. Mountain is a member of the National League of Nursing, Sigma Theta Tau and California Organization of Associate Degree Nursing Educators. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from California State University, Fresno and a Master of Science degree in nursing administration and education from Sonoma State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mountain is a Democrat.

Alejandra Campoverdi, 41, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the Medical Board of California. Campoverdi has been host of the Pod is a Woman podcast since 2020 and founded the Well Woman Coalition in 2018. She was the producer of the PBS health documentary “Inheritance” from 2018 to 2020. She founded Latinx & BRCA in partnership with the Basser Center for BRCA at Penn Medicine in 2019. She was a Commissioner for First 5 California from 2017 to 2019 and Managing Editor of #EmergingUs at the Los Angeles Times from 2014 to 2016. She was Senior Advisor for Innovation and Communication Strategy at Univision from 2012 to 2014. She held several roles in The White House from 2009 to 2012, including Deputy Director of Hispanic Media and Special Assistant to the Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy. She is a member of the boards of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, the California Community Foundation, and Harvard Kennedy School’s Journal of Hispanic Policy. Campoverdi earned a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Campoverdi is a Democrat.

Michael Mark, 37, of Stockton, has been appointed to the Contractors State License Board. Mark has been a Business Representative covering the San Joaquin County jurisdiction for Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union No. 104 since 2016. Mark has been a Union Sheet Metal Worker since 2002, beginning with Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union No. 162 which merged into Sheet Metal Workers’ Local Union No. 104 in 2012. He was Sheet Metal Worker at Lawson Mechanical from 2015 to 2016. He was Sheet Metal for Workers Champion Industrial Contractors from 2002 to 2009, 2011 to 2012 and in 2015. Mark is a member of United Cerebral Palsy of San Joaquin, San Joaquin Central Labor Council, San Joaquin Building Trades, Northern California Valley Sheet Metal Industry Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee and Leadership Stockton Class of 2014. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Mark is a Democrat.

Leo Ma, 51, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the 1a District Agricultural Association, Grand National Rodeo, Cow Palace Fair Board of Directors. Ma has been Principal at Century Urban since 2012. He was Chief Financial Officer at Waypoint Homes from 2011 to 2012. Ma was Executive Vice President, Investments at Kenwood Investments from 2008 to 2009. Ma was Vice President, Investments at MacFarlane Partners from 2004 to 2008. He was Project Director at Classic Residence by Hyatt in 2004. Ma was Associate Vice President, Finance at Catellus Development Corporation from 1999 to 2004. He earned a Master of Architecture degree from the University of California, Berkeley. Ma earned a Master of Business Administration from Yale University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Ma is registered without party preference.

Gurjinder “Gary” S. Chahil, 44, of Clovis, has been appointed to the 21st District Agricultural Association, Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors. Chahil has been President of California EB5 Investments since 2017. He was District Director at the Office of Congressman Jim Costa from 2016 to 2018. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Chahil is a Democrat.

Frank Flores, 65, of Clovis, has been appointed to the 21st District Agricultural Association, Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors. Flores was a union representative at the Sheet Metal workers Local 104 from 2003 to 2014. Flores was a Business Representative for Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare counties for Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 2003 to 2012. He was a Union Organizer at Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 1996 to 2003. Flores was an Industrial Foreman and Journeyman at Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 from 1975 to 1996. He is president of the Sheet Metal Workers 104 Retiree Club and a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 104 and the Civil Service Board in Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Flores is a Democrat.

Terry Gonsalves, 56, of Laton, has been appointed to the 21st District Agricultural Association, Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors. He has been a Partner at Superior Dealer Insurance Services LLC since 2007. He started Duvall Ag farming almonds in 2004 and expanded farming operations with Letson Limited Ag LLC in 2013. Gonsalves was Managing Operator at Bennie Gonsalves Dairy from 2000 to 2012. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Gonsalves is a Democrat.

Annalisa Perea, 33, of Fresno, has been appointed to the 21st District Agricultural Association, Big Fresno Fair Board of Directors. Perea has been a Senior Planner at QK since 2020, where she has held several positions since 2013, including as an Associate Planner and Senior Association Planner. She was a Planner and Business Development Specialist at Precision Civil Engineering from 2010 to 2013. Perea is Vice President for State Center Community College District and a member of Fresno Leading Young Professionals, National Women’s Political Caucus, Fresno County Democratic Women’s Club, Fresno Stonewall Democrats and the Fresno State Transportation Institute Advisory Board. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Perea is a Democrat.

###