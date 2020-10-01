J Sexton Searching For The Best TikTok Dancer For His New Song
Miami Rapper Maxes Out Russ's Strategy With TikTokMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What would happen if you released 52 songs in 52 weeks? The latest release strategy inspired by Russ's success has paved a way for artists to follow. Enter J Sexton, a Miami-based artist, who is more than halfway through his 52 songs in a year’s journey.
Through this tumultuous year, the Miami-native has made an impact with his positive music. He's the chatter of the underground music scene, with every song getting him closer to his big break.
His latest single "Down for You" featuring Daniel Bartley Jr, is using platforms such as YouTube and TikTok to amplify Russ's "52in52" strategy.
Sexton started writing songs as a freshman in college and fell in love with music. Not one day goes by where the talented rapper doesn’t invest his time and energy improving his craft.
As of right now, the Miami-based MC is asking his fans to join the dance challenge on TikTok. For the lucky fans who say "yea yea yea yea yea" as the song suggests, you’ll have a chance to win some cash prizes.
J Sexton is synonymous with carpe diem, as he aims to seize every opportunity for his music every day. J Sexton's journey has been an inspirational tale.
By being proactive and taking advantage of the tools available at his fingertips, he is continuing to become the success story we all love to hear. Every day you can either find him on a Zoom meet & greet, or hosting a live show on his Instagram live.
Follow J Sexton on TikTok & Instagram @jsextonmusic and join the #downforyou challenge for a chance to win and get in on the hype while it's fresh.
