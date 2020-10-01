Emergency Medical Services to Modify Legislative Rule Regarding EMS Workers

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) plans to file an emergency amendment on Thursday to modify a legislative rule which allows certified fire departments that provide rapid response services to operate under an affiliation agreement with an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) agency. EMS licensure requirements for certified fire department rapid response agencies will be temporarily suspended for the duration of the declared State of Emergency due to COVID-19.

Legislative Rule 64CSR48 outlines the requirements that EMS agencies must meet to provide emergency medical services treatment. These rules set the protocols followed by DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services.

“We value and appreciate the work that our first responders perform every day,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “These dedicated workers are vital to the state’s COVID-19 response and we acknowledge their deep commitment to serving West Virginians.”

Several weeks ago, it came to the attention of DHHR’s Office of Emergency Medical Services that some entities were not operating under the rules currently in place. “By allowing rapid response agencies to operate under an affiliation agreement, we are ensuring that the state has the complete emergency response coverage needed during the pandemic,” said Crouch. Once the State of Emergency is lifted, these agencies will have 30 days to begin the licensure application process.

It is important to note that the individuals providing the services in question are qualified and certified individuals.