Runway 4R will be temporarily closed for construction at HNL on October 4-5, 2020

Sep 30, 2020

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runway 4R will be closed for runway and airfield improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 and Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to midnight, nightly.

During closure hours, flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of air traffic over the Ewa Plains.

HDOT appreciates the community’s understanding while the work to provide improved facilities is underway.

