Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,996 in the last 365 days.

Runway 4R will be temporarily closed for construction at HNL on October 4-5, 2020

Posted on Sep 30, 2020 in Airports News, Main, News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Airports Division advises Oahu residents that Runway 4R will be closed for runway and airfield improvements at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 and Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 5 p.m. to midnight, nightly.

During closure hours, flights will be directed to use Runway 8L which may increase the amount of air traffic over the Ewa Plains.

HDOT appreciates the community’s understanding while the work to provide improved facilities is underway.

###

You just read:

Runway 4R will be temporarily closed for construction at HNL on October 4-5, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.