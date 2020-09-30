Governor Bullock Announces Virtual Business of Outdoor Recreation Summit

MONTANA – Governor Steve Bullock today announced that registration is open for the 2020 Business of Outdoor Recreation Summit that will bring hundreds of industry leaders, community members and recreation and conservation groups to promote outdoor recreation in Montana.

“Montana’s outdoor recreation economy employs over 71,000 Montanans each year and delivers $7.1 billion in annual consumer spending. It’s a major economic force for our state,” Governor Bullock said. “This summit will provide outdoor and tourism professionals and business owners with the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and renowned adventurers to ensure our recreation industry and economy continues to grow.”

Held virtually from October 13-15th, 2020, the summit will be led by the Montana Governor's Office of Outdoor Recreation and co-hosted by Crown of the Continent Geotourism Council and Montana Trails Coalition.

The summit’s panels, workshops, podcasts and keynotes will cover:

Outdoor recreation education and stewardship

Impacts of recreation on landscape and wildlife

Challenges of population fluctuation in gateway and rural communities

Recreation use in times of emergency

Commercial recreation use now and in the future

Community Outdoor Recreation Realization pathway

Health and wellbeing of recreation integration

How to communicate the needs of outdoor recreation to our elected officials and policy makers.

The summit will include three days of engaging conversation, dynamic guest speakers, and effective work sessions. Attendees will join live each day or catch up with recorded panels, workshops, and podcasts.

“The Business of Outdoor Recreation Summit provides a proven opportunity for organizations, businesses, communities, governmental entities, and individuals to learn from each other and work together to promote, improve and support outdoor recreation opportunities and access for Montana’s public and visitors,” said Bob Walker, Chair of the Montana Trails Coalition. “The Summit’s energy and diversity serves as a catalyst for Montana’s annual $7.1 billion outdoor recreation fiscal impact.”

Attendees can register for the Business of Outdoor Recreation Summit at: https://whova.com/web/mboor_202009/

The summit will conclude October 15th with a virtual film festival. The public is invited to a night of viewing YETI Presents films. For more information visit: http://business.mt.gov/Outdoor-Recreation

