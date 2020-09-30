Route 2110 Penn Avenue Overnight Paving Starts Thursday Night in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight paving operations on Penn Avenue (Route 2110) in Churchill and Wilkinsburg boroughs, Allegheny County will occur Thursday through Saturday nights, October 1-3 weather permitting.

Paving operations will occur on Penn Avenue between Ardmore Boulevard in Wilkinsburg and the ramps to I-376 (Parkway East) in Churchill from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur in the two-lane sections. Lane restrictions will occur in the three and four-lane sections with bi-directional traffic being maintained. (This work was originally scheduled to begin Tuesday, September 29)

Additionally, the Penn Avenue (William Penn Highway) ramp to eastbound I-376 (Parkway East) will close from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights, October 2-3.

Posted Detour

Penn Avenue (William Penn Highway) to Eastbound I-376 (Parkway East)

From Penn Avenue (William Penn Highway), take Route 130 (Beulah Road) eastbound

Turn left onto Churchill Road

Turn left onto the ramp to eastbound I-376

End detour

The project is part of a $5.15 group paving job. A. Folino Construction, Inc. is the prime contractor.

Motorists should use caution and allow extra time when traveling through the area.

