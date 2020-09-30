Utility Pole Replacement Project Next Week on Route 11/15 Near Marysville, Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – Motorists in Perry County are advised a PPL crew is scheduled to replace utility poles and equipment along Route 11/15 just north of Marysville in Penn Township next week.

Work will be from 9 AM to approximately 5 PM Monday, October 5, through Wednesday, October 7, or possibly Thursday, October 8. Traffic on this two-lane section of road will be restricted to a single lane under flagging. There may be delays.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018