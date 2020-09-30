Route 3041 McMichael Road Water Line Installation Begins Thursday in Collier Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a water line installation work on Route 3041 (McMichael Road) in Collier Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, October 1 weather permitting.

Water line installation work will occur on McMichael Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late November. Single-lane alternating traffic maintained by flaggers will occur between Baldwin Road and Noblestown Road during work hours. Crews Wilson Excavating and Grading, Inc. will conduct the work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For further information contact Brandon Kish at 330-509-1012 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

