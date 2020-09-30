Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Appoints Tanji Northrup as Interim Commissioner of Utah Insurance Department

September 30, 2020

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 30, 2020)  Gov. Gary R. Herbert announced the appointment of Tanji Northrup to serve as the Interim Commissioner of the Utah Insurance Department following the retirement of former Commissioner Todd E. Kiser.

“Tanji has offered valuable advice to my office on insurance matters as deputy commissioner,” said Gov. Herbert. “Her expertise will be valuable in her new role, and I anticipate that the Insurance Department will continue to excel under her leadership.”

Prior to being named interim commissioner, Northrup has served in a leadership capacity at the Insurance Department for over 12 years, most recently serving as assistant and deputy commissioner to the two previous commissioners. 

