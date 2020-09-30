Federal Reserve Board announces approval of notice by The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the notice under section 4 of the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956 by The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Toronto, Canada, and its subsidiary, TD Group US Holdings LLC, Wilmington, Delaware, to acquire more than five percent of the voting shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation, San Francisco, California, a savings and loan holding company.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

