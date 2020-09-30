Governor Abbott Sends Letter To White House Requesting Major Disaster Declaration For Hurricane Laura

September 30, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a major disaster declaration for ten Texas counties to assist in recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) previously granted the state's request for a Federal Emergency Declaration ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall in Texas.

In his letter, the Governor specifically requested Individual Assistance for individuals and households, crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, disaster case management, disaster legal services, and Small Business Administration (SBA) disaster assistance. The Governor also requested Public Assistance for Debris Removal (Category A), Emergency Protective Measures (Category B), Permanent Work (Categories C-G), and Direct Federal Assistance for the counties of Brazoria, Chambers, Galveston, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Newton, Orange, Sabine, and Shelby. The Governor also requested the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide.

"Texans are resilient and will continue to meet the challenges brought by disasters head-on, but federal assistance is greatly needed in order to enable our communities to bounce back quickly," reads the letter. "The state of Texas and these communities specifically are contributors and drivers of a strong American economy. Providing the assistance needed to allow these individuals and communities to swiftly and completely recover from Hurricane Laura will benefit the overall economic health of our country."

View the Governor's letter.