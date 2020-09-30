DEP Arrests Brooksville Resident on Felony Charges for Illegal Dumping

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Sept. 30, 2020 BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announces the arrest of Brooksville resident on charges related to the illegal operation of a waste tire dump site. Following an investigation by DEP’s Environmental Crimes Unit (ECU), DEP's ECU and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office jointly executed a search warrant, which led to the discovery of approximately 240 illegally dumped waste tires. Further investigation led ECU agents to a second location, where they located the suspect and an additional 4,500 waste tires. "Governor DeSantis made it clear that environmental polluters must be held accountable, and DEP is doing just that," said DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein. "Our message is simple: if you engage in this type of activity, expect swift action from DEP's Environmental Crimes Unit." The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of each of the following: Littering over 500 pounds, a third-degree felony, which carries the possibility of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Storage of waste tires at unpermitted site, a first-degree misdemeanor, which carries the possibility of up to six months in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Creation/maintenance of nuisance injurious to health, a second-degree misdemeanor, which carries the possibility of up to 60 days in prison and a $500 fine. The suspect was transported and booked into the Hernando County Jail without incident. Due to public health concerns associated with the two illegal waste tire dump sites, ECU contacted Hernando County Mosquito Control (HCMC), who responded to both locations. After testing, HCMC sprayed both sites finding an extremely high number of adult mosquitos on site and larvae within rainwater collected in the dumped waste tires.