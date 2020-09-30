Virtual Town Hall for Behavioral Health and I/DD with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare

North Carolina’s public Behavioral Health and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) System is undergoing major changes. We want to hear from our consumers, families and advocates about how the system is working and how we can assist in creating a system that improves health outcomes and promotes recovery for all North Carolinians.

UNC-TV and the Governor’s Institute are hosting a series of webinars to talk about the changes and gather feedback from stakeholders in their specific local management entities/managed care organization (LME/MCO).

We want to include your questions at the end of the webinar. You can post your questions in the live chat during the webinar or you can record a video message beforehand and upload the video file to a OneDrive folder we have set up for the meeting. You can also email your questions to Suzanne.thompson@dhhs.nc.gov, but please include the LME/MCO in the subject line. To upload a video of your questions, go to the “Upload Your Video Questions” link below.

All upcoming webinars start at 6 pm and can be accessed by going to the NC Governor’s Institute Facebook Live page at the time and date of the event.

Upload Your Video Questions

More information about past and upcoming Virtual Town Hall Meetings for Behavioral Health and I/DD.