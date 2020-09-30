Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kawasaki adds additional assembly lines and 110 jobs at Maryville facility

Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., U.S.A., recently announced their plans to add an additional line to their current assembly department and start up two more lines on a second shift at the facility in Maryville. These plans will create 110 additional jobs in the area.

Kawasaki manufactures small industrial gasoline engines for lawn, garden and turf products worldwide. The addition of the three assembly lines will enable the business to continue to practice social distancing as well as provide more options to working parents with children participating in online learning.

“Kawasaki is a great company that is bringing 110 quality jobs to Missouri,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Not only will these jobs bring more opportunities to the area, but the company’s use of the Customized Training Program demonstrates a dedication to developing a highly skilled workforce.”

Kawasaki will be utilizing Missouri One Start’s Customized Training Program to provide employees with training tailored to their specific needs. Missouri One Start works directly with businesses to develop and deliver customized training in a variety of fields including process improvement, quality initiatives, team building, leadership, or specific technical skills.

“We have used Missouri One Start programs for close to thirty years,” said Anita Coulter, Vice President of Operations for Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing Corp., USA. “It has allowed Kawasaki’s employees to obtain enhanced skills and knowledge for the growth we have experienced in more advanced technology and automation.”

Learn more about Missouri One Start and the programs they can provide at:  https://missourionestart.com/

