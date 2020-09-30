Solatube Home Offers Recession-Proof Home Improvement Franchise in Phoenix
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Westfall is making a return to his native Phoenix with a new franchise concept – the first of its kind to focus on natural light and fresh air. He is the president of Solatube International, the inventor of and market leader in tubular skylights.
“I’m delighted to return to my hometown to launch this new franchise concept,” said Solatube International President Robert Westfall Jr. “We believe that Phoenix is the perfect market to open our first franchise. The great thing about Solatube products is that, as it relates to sales, they have weathered all kinds of economic cycles, including recessions and the COVID-19 virus. People still want to improve their homes.”
For the last three decades, the founders and team behind Solatube Home have been perfecting the efficiency and productivity of its business model, built around their proprietary, world-renowned products and services. Since the very first prototype of their tubular daylighting device (TDD) was installed in 1987, they knew they were on to something revolutionary. As the inventor, innovator and market leader of TDDs, Solatube Home has created a niche within the natural lighting and fresh air industry and is now seeking qualified candidates in Phoenix to help expand the brand through its home improvement franchise model.
Solatube Home, the retail arm of tubular skylight market leader Solatube International, is now offering the opportunity to Phoenix businesspeople to be its first franchise owners. The franchise concept was tested in San Diego in 2019 and the Solatube Home location there brought in over $2 million in sales.
“We are confident that we have an incredible model in place for Solatube Home and are ready to offer this franchise opportunity to business owners and entrepreneurs in Phoenix,” said Josh Rillie, director of Solatube Home. “Our training program and marketing support are second to none. We are highly committed to seeing our Phoenix franchise succeed in every way possible.”
Some of the strengths and benefits of the franchise opportunity include:
• Solatube has been in business for over 30 years and has been the market leader in tubular skylights ever since they invented them
• Proven in-home service model
• Phoenix is one of Solatube’s top markets in the United States – there is huge untapped potential there
• There’s great income potential, as shown by the San Diego Solatube Home
• Solatube has been shown to weather all kinds of business cycles, including recessions; people still want to upgrade their homes
• Every homeowner should be able to enjoy natural light and fresh air in their home
• Products include tubular skylights, whole house fans, solar-powered attic fans, skylight replacement and more
Support from Solatube Home includes:
• The Phoenix franchise will offer a complete Solatube product line, including skylight replacement, solar attic fans, whole house fans and more
• Franchisees receive the training and support needed to succeed quickly
• A Solatube Success Manager works with the franchisee to execute an intensive business planning launch program, including planning a successful grand opening and ongoing marketing
• Ongoing support is available to continually coach the franchise owner through the proper business systems and provide support as the franchise grows
• Solatube invests millions in national advertising and public relations to generate awareness and interest in its products, which will benefit the franchise
How Does a Solatube Tubular Skylight Work?
Installation is easy – no major construction – and takes about two hours. There is a small dome installed on the roof attached to a highly reflective tube. The dome harvests sunlight and sends it down the tube and into a diffuser at the ceiling inside of the home. The tube can be angled around obstructions in the attic with minimal light loss. Solatube tubular skylights are much more affordable than traditional skylights and are leak-proof and resistant to heat gain/loss.
How Does a Whole House Fan Work?
Solatube Whole House Fans will pull the cool, fresh outside air into living spaces through windows, and push hot, stale indoor air through the attic and out the vents. So, the air isn’t just recirculated in the home (as with air conditioning), it’s replaced with fresh air in the home and attic, over and over. Features and benefits include:
• Efficient refreshment of the entire home in minutes
• Quickly cools in hot summer months
• Eliminates stale air in the winter months
• Improves air quality and removes odors
• Creates a healthier home environment
• Extremely quiet fan avoids household disruption
• Helps reduce air conditioning costs
For more information on the Solatube Home franchise opportunity, visit www.solatubehomefranchise.com or contact franchise@solatubehome.com or 866.476.7206.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights for all types of residential applications. Solatube also offers residential Whole House Fans as part of the company’s ventilation division, as well as skylight replacement and other products. For more information, visit www.solatube.com or call 888-SOLATUBE.
