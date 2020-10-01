Are You A Good Candidate For Liposuction? Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon Explains
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liposuction can sound like an easy solution when you want to lose weight, but Dra. Yily De Los Santos, plastic surgeon, explains that that's not always the case. Dra. Yily De Los Santos explains who is a good candidate for liposuction, and how you can decide if the procedure is a good option for you.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that candidates for liposuction are within 30% of their ideal weight. If you're not sure what's a good ideal weight range for your age, height, and body type, Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends talking to your doctor. If you're not currently within the proper weight range, your doctor can work with you to help you develop a plan that will get you where you need to be in order to consider liposuction.
Your skin is another important consideration when deciding if you're a good candidate for liposuction. According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos, good candidates for liposuction have elastic, firm skin. After your liposuction procedure, your skin will go through an adjustment period. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends talking with your plastic surgeon about what you can expect in terms of your skin recovery after your procedure. It may take some time for your skin to catch up with the progress your body makes during liposuction. During standard weight loss, your skin has plenty of time to slowly change as you lose fat. With liposuction, fat loss is immediate, and the skin can take some extra time to change shape.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that it's also important for you to have good muscle tone before beginning to consider liposuction. Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, and you'll want to have the aesthetically pleasing results you imagine. In order for your body to have the strong, toned look you want, it's key that you have solid muscle tone. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends beginning an exercise program with the guidance of your doctor before you consider liposuction.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that it's also important that you're in general physical good health. While liposuction is an elective procedure, it still carries the same risks as any surgery. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends working to improve your physical health before considering an elective surgical procedure.
Of course, your doctor is the one to make the final call of whether you're in a good state of body and mind for liposuction. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends talking with your doctor about the steps you can take now to improve your health if you're considering liposuction in the future.
Caroline Hunter
Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that candidates for liposuction are within 30% of their ideal weight. If you're not sure what's a good ideal weight range for your age, height, and body type, Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends talking to your doctor. If you're not currently within the proper weight range, your doctor can work with you to help you develop a plan that will get you where you need to be in order to consider liposuction.
Your skin is another important consideration when deciding if you're a good candidate for liposuction. According to Dra. Yily De Los Santos, good candidates for liposuction have elastic, firm skin. After your liposuction procedure, your skin will go through an adjustment period. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends talking with your plastic surgeon about what you can expect in terms of your skin recovery after your procedure. It may take some time for your skin to catch up with the progress your body makes during liposuction. During standard weight loss, your skin has plenty of time to slowly change as you lose fat. With liposuction, fat loss is immediate, and the skin can take some extra time to change shape.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos says that it's also important for you to have good muscle tone before beginning to consider liposuction. Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, and you'll want to have the aesthetically pleasing results you imagine. In order for your body to have the strong, toned look you want, it's key that you have solid muscle tone. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends beginning an exercise program with the guidance of your doctor before you consider liposuction.
Dra. Yily De Los Santos states that it's also important that you're in general physical good health. While liposuction is an elective procedure, it still carries the same risks as any surgery. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends working to improve your physical health before considering an elective surgical procedure.
Of course, your doctor is the one to make the final call of whether you're in a good state of body and mind for liposuction. Dra. Yily De Los Santos recommends talking with your doctor about the steps you can take now to improve your health if you're considering liposuction in the future.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+17862338220
email us here