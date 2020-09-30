Chief Justice Beasley Orders Extension of Time in Bail Bond Forfeiture Proceedings

Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order today further extending time in certain bail bond forfeiture proceedings. The order extends the time for filing motions to set aside and objections to set-aside motions for forfeiture proceedings due for final disposition between April 14 and November 29. Today’s order also extends the stay in certain pending forfeiture proceedings to the close of business on November 30, 2020.

Read the full order here: 30 Sept 2020 - 7A-39(b)(1) Order.