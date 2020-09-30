Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,953 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would update the Board's capital planning requirements to be consistent with other Board rules that were recently modified

September 30, 2020

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would update the Board's capital planning requirements to be consistent with other Board rules that were recently modified

For release at 2:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday invited public comment on a proposal that would update the Board's capital planning requirements to be consistent with other Board rules that were recently modified.

Last year, the Board finalized a framework that sorts large banks into different categories based on their risks, with rules that are tailored to the risks of each category. The proposal today updates the Board's capital planning requirementsâ€”which help ensure that firms plan for and determine their capital needs under a range of different scenariosâ€”to reflect that new framework. In particular, firms in the lowest risk category are on a two-year stress test cycle and not subject to company-run stress test requirements and the proposal reflects those changes. The proposal also would seek comment on the Board's existing capital planning guidance applicable to all firms.

The proposal would not change firms' capital requirements. Comments will be accepted until November 20, 2020.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board invites public comment on proposal that would update the Board's capital planning requirements to be consistent with other Board rules that were recently modified

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.