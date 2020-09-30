PennDOT Honors Star of Excellence Recipients

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Secretary Yassmin Gramian today recognized 29 PennDOT employees for their outstanding performance with the Star of Excellence Award, PennDOT’s highest recognition. Two employees from PennDOT’s District 2, which represents Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties, were among the honorees.

“These employees exemplify the care and concern needed to serve the state of Pennsylvania,” Gramian said. “Each puts effective and efficient transportation services at the top of their list daily, while demonstrating a strong commitment to the agency and roughly 12 million state residents.”

Gramian and other department executives honored winners Chris Maney, of Bellefonte, and Jodi Schultz, of Clearfield, during an online ceremony.

“The opportunity to recognize Chris and Jodi with such a prestigious award is exciting. Day after day and year after year, they have each delivered impactful results that deserve to be recognized”, said Tom Zurat, PennDOT District 2 Executive. “We were sorry to see Chris retire this past June but his contributions over 35 years in the Maintenance Division are greatly appreciated. Jodi’s compassion, diplomacy, and kindness have been a hallmark of her career at PennDOT. The day-to-day workings of the District Executive’s office could not be in better hands.”

Chris was asked to pilot a consolidation between Clinton and Centre counties--two of the larger counties in District 2. Evaluation of operational needs and modernization efforts led to several changes in the workforce. Changes included consolidation of the RPC and Clerical Supervisor positions and having the Centre County Accounting Assistant support Clinton County’s purchasing operations.

Additionally, Mechanic Supervisors support both counties by utilizing excess garage capacity in one county to support the existing workload in the other. Chris also recommended a change in management structure so one of the five Assistant Highway Maintenance Manager positions was reclassed to a Highway Maintenance Coordinator which allowed each county to maintain two Assistants to manage Winter Services while the HMC was available to develop the Sectional Cycle Maintenance Plans.

As a result of his forward-thinking, the consolidations are estimated to save $307,750 and an estimated salary and benefits saving of $155,280 annually.

While serving as the Clerk/Typist 3 for the Posted and Bonded Roads Unit, Jodi assumed the additional duties of the Administrative Assistant to the District Executive. She manages scheduling, correspondence, and day-to-day activities for the DE as well as serving as the District’s Right-to-Know Coordinator, Health and Wellness Coordinator, and Customer Care Coordinator.

Jodi excels in preparing professional correspondence, diligent in making sure the District’s RTK requests are assigned to the proper staff and that the responses are provided in a timely manner. Jodi organizes the District’s blood drives and sets up Lunch ‘N Learn Wellness sessions while maintaining a very active Posted and Bonded Roads billing portfolio.

She provides exemplary customer service, remains calm in challenging situations, and regularly displays patience through trying circumstances. Jodi has been serving in this dual role for more than three years, providing the District with a total savings of over $200,000.

The Star of Excellence Awards are presented annually to employees who represent the department’s values of service, performance and integrity. The recipients represent a variety of organizational positions, spanning from highway maintenance and driver and vehicle services workers, to traffic control specialists, communications staff, and design and engineering specialists.

For more information on PennDOT activities in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties visit www.penndot.gov/District2.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin, 814-360-3013

# # #