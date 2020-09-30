Middlesex Barracks/Criminal Threatening/Resisting Arrest/Possession and Control of Narcotic drugs/Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Place of Detention
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A304177
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1357 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Lake Road, Woodbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening/Resisting Arrest/Possession and Control of Narcotic drugs/Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Place of Detention
ACCUSED: Emily Bagley
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: Helen Owen
AGE: 80
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/2020, at 1357 hours, Owen called the Vermont State
Police Middlesex barracks and stated when she attempted to pick Bagley up for an appointment,
Bagley threatened to shoot her if she did not get off her property. Before Troopers arrived, a warrant
for Bagley was confirmed. Upon Troopers arrival to Bagley's address on Buck Lake Rd, in the town of
Woodbury, VT, Bagley was advised she had a warrant for her arrest. Bagley fled back into her residence
and refused to come outside for some time.
Bagley eventually complied with Troopers requests to come back outside and was
transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Correctional Facility where she
was held on her warrant for lack of $200.00 bail. Corrections personnel advised VSP
they found multiple doses of a prescribed regulated drug on Bagley's person. Bagley
was issued a citation for the following offences: Violation of Title 13 VSA 1702 Criminal
Threatening, Violation of Title 13 VSA 3017 Resisting Arrest, Violation of Title 18 VSA 4234
Possession and Control of Regulated Narcotic, and Title 18 VSA 4249 Transportation
of Regulated Drugs into Place of Detention.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Criminal
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Respectfully,
Trooper Casey Ross
Vermont State Police
“A” Troop – Middlesex
1080 U.S. Route 2,
Middlesex, VT 05602
PH: (802) 229-9191
FX: (802) 229-2648
Email: casey.ross@vermont.gov