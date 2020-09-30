Middlesex Barracks/Criminal Threatening/Resisting Arrest/Possession and Control of Narcotic drugs/Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Place of Detention

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20A304177

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Ross

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 9/29/2020 at 1357 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Buck Lake Road, Woodbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening/Resisting Arrest/Possession and Control of Narcotic drugs/Transportation of Regulated Drugs into Place of Detention

ACCUSED: Emily Bagley

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: Helen Owen

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/29/2020, at 1357 hours, Owen called the Vermont State

Police Middlesex barracks and stated when she attempted to pick Bagley up for an appointment,

Bagley threatened to shoot her if she did not get off her property. Before Troopers arrived, a warrant

for Bagley was confirmed. Upon Troopers arrival to Bagley's address on Buck Lake Rd, in the town of

Woodbury, VT, Bagley was advised she had a warrant for her arrest. Bagley fled back into her residence

and refused to come outside for some time.

Bagley eventually complied with Troopers requests to come back outside and was

transported to the Northeastern Vermont Regional Correctional Facility where she

was held on her warrant for lack of $200.00 bail. Corrections personnel advised VSP

they found multiple doses of a prescribed regulated drug on Bagley's person. Bagley

was issued a citation for the following offences: Violation of Title 13 VSA 1702 Criminal

Threatening, Violation of Title 13 VSA 3017 Resisting Arrest, Violation of Title 18 VSA 4234

Possession and Control of Regulated Narcotic, and Title 18 VSA 4249 Transportation

of Regulated Drugs into Place of Detention.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Criminal

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

