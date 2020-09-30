Intelligent Contacts Named To The Silicon Review's 5 Best Telecom Companies to Watch For 2020

Intelligent Contacts CEO Jeff Mains helps solve the work-from-home business dilemma The Silicon Review's 5 Best Telecom Companies of 2020 Recognizes Leaders in Communication Technology and Innovation Intelligent Contacts Named 5 Best Telecom Companies for 2020 by The Silicon Review

Technology-focused publication that spotlights industry leaders, named Intelligent Contacts’ hosted contact center platform one of its 5 best for 2020.

Contact centers used to be just that, centers. In today's environment, the world is their office. Agents can be productive from anywhere with full transparency, monitoring, and QA from managers.” — Jeff Mains, CEO of Intelligent Contacts

PLANO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Contacts, a leading provider of Cloud Contact Center software and consumer-friendly online payment solutions, was named one of the Top 5 Telecom Companies to Watch for 2020 by technology magazine, The Silicon Review.

The Silicon Review, a technology-focused publication that spotlights companies who are providing innovative business solutions across a number of industry verticals, chose Intelligent Contacts’ hosted contact center platform for its innovative features and ideal fit for companies needing a remote telephone system for work-from-home employees.

Although the magazine based its selection on a number of factors, it was Intelligent Contacts’ ability to seamlessly transition client communication from onsite to remote that made it particularly noteworthy in 2020.

“It’s been a very unique and unprecedented year for businesses overall,” said CEO Jeff Mains, who was featured in the article. “We appreciate the recognition from The Silicon Review magazine and we know it's a reflection of not just our development and client success teams, but the resiliency of our clients as well.”

Mains, CEO of Intelligent Contacts, a leading provider of enterprise contact center communication and payment software, has a successful track record of building technology companies that make unnecessarily complex business processes simpler. Much of his entrepreneurial inspiration has come when looking for answers to his own business dilemma and realizing a solution does not exist.

A little over 10 years ago, it was this desire to solve unaddressed pain points in the accounts receivable industry that led Mains to start Intelligent Contacts. Since that time, Mains has seen his startup grow into a major communication and payment solution provider for healthcare, government, and financial services.

At its core, Intelligent Contacts’ technology offers cloud-based, omni-channel contact center technology and consumer-friendly digital payment platforms. Each solution is designed to be frictionless for both the business and its customers, creating a seamless and integrated experience between communication and electronic payments.

"Our clients have the ability to work from anywhere. Contact centers used to be just that, centers. In today's dynamic environment, the world is their office. Agents can be productive from anywhere with full transparency, monitoring, and QA from management."

As an early adopter of cloud-based infrastructures, Mains has long expressed concerns about the high capital expense, limitations, and potential danger of relying on premise-based technology. Hardware, in the form of workstations, desk phones, and miles of cables connecting employees to climate-controlled rooms full of rack-mounted servers and PBX switches, are expensive to purchase and costly to maintain. On-premise hardware is also difficult to access remotely.

Mains’ concerns about onsite hardware became a reality as the COVID-19 crisis closed office buildings in the spring of 2020, disrupting business communication as employees were forced to work from home.

“I think the pandemic exposed the vulnerabilities of older, legacy telephony systems in particular,” said Mains. “Almost overnight, 100s of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment sat idle at offices around the country as companies scrambled to transition to a remote workforce.”

Lost among all the other headlines of the pandemic, was the major disruption in business continuity as companies became disconnected from their customers. At the same time, corporate communication between management and staff was also affected, as desk phones, IVRs, and reception desks were replaced by personal cell phones.

“Imagine the impact on business when customer service calls are being forwarded to personal cell phones or third-party answering services,” said Mains.

How Intelligent Contacts Addresses the Perceived High Cost of Cloud-Based Software as a Service.

If cloud-based technology reduces hardware and maintenance costs, as well as resolving the remote workforce dilemma, why are some companies still reluctant to transition to a SaaS model? The answer is two-fold. First, it is difficult for CTOs and IT departments to admit an existing legacy system is no longer cost-effective or cannot satisfy the changing needs of business. Second, pricing models for cloud computing and corporate SaaS can be complex and vary widely based on the industry or technology provider.

Intelligent Contacts has frequently addressed these concerns with new clients by offering a transparent, straightforward pricing model. Instead of charging clients a “per-seat” license fee, or packing on additional costs through premium features, Intelligent Contacts offers a usage-based pricing model. Clients pay based on the minutes they use, messages they send, or transactions they process.

"The biggest surprise is that a number of our clients have chosen to keep their call center decentralized using remote workers long term. While initially they may have been resistant to the idea, they have seen productivity increase, and costs fall." “Many SaaS providers lure companies in by offering a price point that appears like a great deal, but then ends up costing more because the costs have been shifted elsewhere,” said Mains.

“When our customers choose us, they are getting all of the features they’ve been shown during the sales and onboarding process. They aren’t charged per seat, so they don’t have to worry about managing licenses or budgeting for additional users in the future.”

Overcoming CIO/CTO Concerns About Network Latency and Downtime.

A common concern for businesses switching to cloud-based software is network performance. Intelligent Contacts has alleviated these concerns by partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS). With all its solutions hosted on Amazon’s powerful data centers, clients can scale as needed without experiencing network latency. Regardless of scale or the amount of data being processed, clients have the speed, storage, and stability they need through multiple layers of redundancy.

In addition to experiencing uptimes of 99.9%, Intelligent Contacts clients can process and analyze data coming from over a million consumer interactions a day through real-time dashboards.

Hosted Contact Center is an omni-channel communication platform for inbound/outbound/blended calling, voice messaging, SMS, email, and chat. Outbound features include a TCPA-compliant automated dialer with multiple dialing modes (predictive, power, progressive, and manual) and Answering Machine Detection (AMD). Inbound features include skills-based routing, payment IVR, DTMF masking, call recording, and speech analytics.

Intelligent Contacts will be launching its latest Hosted Contact Center API in the Fall/Winter of 2020-21.

Intelligent Contacts Hosted Contact Center Overview