Dr. Drew Pinsky and ‘Beautiful Boy’ author David Sheff to headline fourth annual ‘Recovery Reinvented’

BISMARCK, N.D. – Media personality and addiction specialist Dr. Drew Pinsky and New York Times best-selling author David Sheff will be featured speakers at the annual “Recovery Reinvented” event on Oct. 28. Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum will host the fourth annual event, which will be held via livestream broadcast on recoveryreinvented.com.

Pinsky, a diplomat of the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Addiction Medicine, will share his insight around strategies to eliminate the shame and stigma surrounding addiction, the connection between mental health and addiction and the emerging addiction challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. A longtime television personality, Pinsky has made many appearances on national news programs and talk shows and currently is the host of “Dr. Drew Podcast,” “Dr. Drew After Dark,” “The Adam and Drew Show” and a live streaming show called “#AskDrDrew.”

David Sheff is the author of the novel, “Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction,” a memoir and major motion picture that chronicles a father’s experience supporting his son through addiction, relapse and recovery. Sheff, an advocate on the issues surrounding the U.S. drug crisis, was named to Time Magazine’s list of the World’s Most Influential People in 2009.

“We are thrilled to have two of the most influential advocates in the space of addiction and recovery sharing their insight at Recovery Reinvented,” First Lady Burgum said. “With the rising behavioral health challenges we are seeing during this pandemic, both Dr. Drew and David Sheff will provide much-needed knowledge, inspiration and hope for our expansive online audience.”

Joining Pinsky and Sheff at the event will be local providers and clients who will share testimonials on their experiences with telehealth and virtual recovery support services; Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) expert Dr. Stephen Delisi of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation; and executives and employees from Solid Comfort, a Fargo-based manufacturer of hospitality furniture and developers of a recovery-inclusive workplace philosophy known as ”Solid Start.“

The governor and first lady are inviting the general public, Native American communities, business and community leaders, behavioral health providers, university and college representatives, health care providers and administrators, addiction recovery advocates, faith-based communities, first responders, law enforcement, families and more to participate in the online event, held in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division.

The daylong event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will feature state and national addiction and recovery experts who will focus on reinventing recovery by eliminating the stigma of addiction, supporting innovation in virtual recovery support services and telehealth, illuminating the connection between mental health, addiction and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and inspiring employers to create recovery-friendly workplaces. Continuing Education Credits will be available.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public. For more information on the event or to register, visit recoveryreinvented.com/2020/.

An opportunity is available for people to submit videos of themselves sharing their stories of addiction, recovery and how they have eliminated stigma amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Videos may be published on the Recovery Reinvented website, social media, newsletters and at the Recovery Reinvented event. To share your personal story of addiction and recovery amid the pandemic, visit recoveryreinvented.com/events/2020/#getinvolved.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created tremendous barriers for people in or seeking recovery, including increased isolation, stress and uncertainty,” Gov. Burgum said. “Through these challenging times, it is important to lift up both the stories of struggle and the stories of hope. We welcome everyone to share their stories of addiction and recovery so we can continue to lift up the courageous faces and voices of recovery in our state.”