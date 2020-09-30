I-15 Nightly Ramp Closures October 4-7 in South Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is upgrading the north and southbound Interstate 15 ramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard, St. Rose Parkway and Sloan Road in Clark County. Aggregate Industries SWC is the general contractor. Plans call for placing new lane markings resulting in the following intermitting closures:

Sunday Night—Monday Morning, October 4-5

• The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be intermittingly closed from 7 p.m., October 4, until 5 a.m., October 5, in Clark County.

• The Interstate 15 northbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be intermittingly closed from 7 p.m., October 4, until 5 a.m., October 5, in Clark County.

Monday Night—Tuesday Morning, October 5-6

• The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at Silverado Ranch Boulevard will be intermittingly closed from 7 p.m., October 5, until 5 a.m., October 6, in Clark County.

• The Interstate 15 southbound on and offramps at St. Rose Parkway will be intermittingly closed from 7 p.m., October 5, until 5 a.m., October 6, in Clark County.

Tuesday Night—Wednesday Morning, October 6-7

• The Interstate 15 north and southbound offramp at Sloan Road will be intermittingly closed from 7 p.m., October 6, until 5 a.m., October 7, in Clark County.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.