Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park hosts bush honeysuckle removal volunteer opportunity Oct. 17

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, SEPT. 30, 2020 – Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is searching for volunteers willing to get outside and help the park take back the banks from 10 a.m. to noon., Saturday, Oct. 17. Participants can join park staff at the Walnut Grove Picnic Area to assist cutting back bush honeysuckle.

Bush honeysuckle is an invasive plant that can damage the natural ecosystem of an area, such as stream banks. This can lead to erosion, silt deposition and other problems inside the creek for the wildlife that depend on healthy clean water to survive.

All participants are required to wear face coverings at all times due to close proximity during the event. All persons under the age of 15 are required to have a guardian with them at all times.

Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park is located at 800 Guy Park Dr., Wildwood, west of St. Louis. For more information, please contact Dr. Edmund A. Babler Memorial State Park at 636-458-3813.

For more information on Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

