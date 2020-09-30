Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and Android Stores Today

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., ( CSE:MYCO ) ( OTC:MYCOF ) ( FSE:0NFA ) ("Mydecine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health (“Mindleap”), a digital telehealth mobile application for mental coaching and wellbeing, has officially launched and is available for download today:

Mindleap™ is designed to increase access to mental health services and provide analytics into mental health to improve outcomes starting with goal-setting, mood, emotion, and habit tracking. The platform is free to use for end users and for specialists who want to build a profile after passing the company’s approval process. It is only when an end user purchases services on the platform that Mindleap charges a 9% fee as a percentage of each session.

This is a unique approach that can allow anytime and anywhere access to vetted mental health professionals, and also allows specialists to get approved, set their prices, update their calendar and immediately begin treating new clients. Additionally, users on Mindleap can share their mental health data with their specialist during a secure HD video call to create a more data-driven conversation, as mental health can be very anecdotal and is often hard for people to explain. This convenient and innovative approach coupled with a unique focus on psychedelic integration provides value to both end users and specialists using the software.

The telehealth market is projected to become a $560 billion market by 2027 , according to Fortune Business Insights™, which represents a 25.2% compound annual growth rate. The global pandemic has only increased high demand for telehealth services and it's expected there will be over 1 billion telemedicine sessions by the end of 2020. Mindleap's innovative technology and business model strive to capture a unique and growing piece of that market starting with psychedelic integration services and expanding into digital mental health programs and other types of mental health services.

Founder and CEO of Mindleap Health, Nikolai Vassev, commented, “It is incredible that a simple idea has become a vibrant company with innovative technology that will soon create a lot of happy customers. Our team carried out the development of an extremely complex system in a short period of time and we are just getting started. Our culture is about continuous improvement and we are already developing our advanced mental health analytics capabilities.”

About Mindleap Health

Mindleap is a telehealth solution that helps people connect with mental health specialists that can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind. The Mindleap platform brings convenience, improves access to treatments and can lead to more personal breakthroughs. Mindleap’s proprietary platform is designed by clinical psychologists and neuroscientists to provide professional support and personalized treatment for every user. Our vision is for a world where people can make lasting life changes by having advanced tools and access to expert mental health professionals right from the palm of their hand.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group™ is a publicly traded life sciences parent company dedicated to the development and production of adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health solutions stemming from fungi. Mydecine’s experienced cross functional teams have the dynamic capabilities to oversee all areas of medicine development including synthesis, genetic research, import/export, delivery system development, clinical trial execution, through to product commercialization and distribution. By leveraging strategic partnerships with scientific, medical, military, and clinical organizations, Mydecine is positioned at the forefront of psychedelic medicine naturally derived from fungi, therapeutic solutions, and fungtional™ mushroom vitality products. Our portfolio of unified companies, including Mydecine Health Sciences™, Mindleap Health™, and NeuroPharm™ focus on providing innovative and effective options that can provide millions of people with a healthier quality of life.

For further information about Mydecine Innovations Group Inc., please visit the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.mydecine.com .

Mindleap Health Platform Services Disclaimer: Mindleap Services are designed to connect users of our Services with mental health specialists so as to receive assistance and guidance with integrating their prior psychedelic or consciousness-expanding experiences and translating them into positive changes. Our Services are not designed or intended for the integration or translation of a presently occurring psychedelic experience and must not be used for that purpose. Psychedelic substances are legally controlled or prohibited in many jurisdictions, but there are legal means to have a psychedelic or conscious-expanding experience in certain circumstances. You are solely responsible and liable for adequately informing yourself of the Laws of your jurisdiction before using our Services and determining if use of our Services and the receipt of Specialist Services (defined below) is lawful in your jurisdiction. Our Services are meant to be used exclusively in connection with lawful activities and must not be used in connection with illegal substances or illegal activities. Without limiting the previous sentence, you are not permitted to promote, procure, consume, or sell illegal substances through the Services. Do not use psychedelic substances if doing so is unlawful in your jurisdiction. Possession of psychedelic substances in violation of applicable laws can carry significant penalties, including years of incarceration.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof. This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, without limitation, the availability and continuity of financing, the ability of the Company to adequately protect and enforce its intellectual property, the Company's ability to bring its products to commercial production, continued growth of the global adaptive pathway medicine, natural health products and digital health industries, and the risks presented by the highly regulated and competitive market concerning the development, production, sale and use of the Company's products. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required under applicable securities legislation. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell securities and the Company is not soliciting an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. These securities have not and will not be registered under United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. Person unless so registered, or an exemption from registration is relied upon.