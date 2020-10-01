Housing Wire Annual 2020 Virtual Demo Day
Join us for the first-ever Housing Wire Annual to take a look at Funding shield's most innovative digital mortgage and real estate technology solutions.ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the first-ever HousingWire Annual on the 9th of October at 12 pm CT to take a look at Funding Shield's most innovative digital mortgage and real estate technology solutions. Register for HousingWire's Demo Day to get a sneak peek at Wire fraud prevention by Adam J. Chaudhary, CEO Funding Shield.
To register click https://lnkd.in/ghhvYDs.
Funding Shield Wire fraud prevention collaboration platform brings participants to know about our API driven services for mortgage and title fraud prevention allow lenders, investors, homebuyers, and title companies to confirm wired funds are going to intended recipients and transactions that are free of impact from cyber fraud, phishing, business email compromise, or title fraud.
Visit https://fundingshield.com/ to know more about the Funding Shield.
