Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,038 in the last 365 days.

Housing Wire Annual 2020 Virtual Demo Day

Join us for the first-ever Housing Wire Annual to take a look at Funding shield's most innovative digital mortgage and real estate technology solutions.

ORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join us for the first-ever HousingWire Annual on the 9th of October at 12 pm CT to take a look at Funding Shield's most innovative digital mortgage and real estate technology solutions. Register for HousingWire's Demo Day to get a sneak peek at Wire fraud prevention by Adam J. Chaudhary, CEO Funding Shield.

To register click https://lnkd.in/ghhvYDs.

Funding Shield Wire fraud prevention collaboration platform brings participants to know about our API driven services for mortgage and title fraud prevention allow lenders, investors, homebuyers, and title companies to confirm wired funds are going to intended recipients and transactions that are free of impact from cyber fraud, phishing, business email compromise, or title fraud.

Visit https://fundingshield.com/ to know more about the Funding Shield.

FundingShield Media Team
FundingShield LLC
+1 949-706-6850
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Housing Wire Annual 2020 Virtual Demo Day

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.