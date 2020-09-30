There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,880 in the last 365 days.
FDLE and Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest homicide fugitive from Puerto Rico
September 30, 2020, 17:30 GMT
September 30, 2020
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center and deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Enriquez Ortiz-Rodriguez, 23, of Collier County, yesterday on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Ortiz-Rodriguez was wanted in Puerto Rico for homicide. He also had active arrest warrants in Virginia for shooting a firearm from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
FDLE agents received a tip in mid-September that Ortiz-Rodriguez was residing in Southwest Florida. An exhaustive investigation led agents to the Tuscan Isle Apartments in Collier County where Ortiz-Rodriguez was located and arrested without incident.
Ortiz-Rodriguez was booked into the Collier County Jail and faces extradition to Puerto Rico and Virginia.
