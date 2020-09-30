FDLE and Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrest homicide fugitive from Puerto Rico

September 30, 2020 COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – Special agents with the FDLE Fort Myers Regional Operations Center and deputies from the Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Luis Enriquez Ortiz-Rodriguez, 23, of Collier County, yesterday on multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Ortiz-Rodriguez was wanted in Puerto Rico for homicide. He also had active arrest warrants in Virginia for shooting a firearm from a vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

FDLE agents received a tip in mid-September that Ortiz-Rodriguez was residing in Southwest Florida. An exhaustive investigation led agents to the Tuscan Isle Apartments in Collier County where Ortiz-Rodriguez was located and arrested without incident.

Ortiz-Rodriguez was booked into the Collier County Jail and faces extradition to Puerto Rico and Virginia.

